Egyptian Envoy Visits Eco Technical Institute In Accra

The Egyptian Ambassador to Ghana, Wael Fathy, has assured his outfit’s support to the Eco Technical Institute, specialised manufacturers of high-tech furniture, to enhance its production.

Speaking after touring the institution’s facility at Spintex in Accra, Ambassador Fathy applauded the leadership of the institute for its enhanced technical craftsmanship, emphasising that technical vocational training skills is the way to go.

“It gives me great pleasure to visit Eco Tech today and all the projects. We are here to help the Ghanaian people and government to achieve success. Having toured the facility, I’m very impressed,” he said.

He added that both nations have historical relations between them. “We are working towards facilitating visas between both countries, and we will train a lot of technicians to present their experience to the Ghanaian people,” he stated.

His country, he went on, will help in capacity building of Ghanaians.

“We have a lot of institutes and authorities in Egypt that are working in capacity building and training, so we are very keen to transfer our experience to our brothers in Ghana,” he added.

He further mentioned that the new government in Ghana is doing a great job to enhance the economy as well as creating job opportunities for all Ghanaians.

Egypt, according to him, has expertise in the production of handicraft and the management of small enterprises, knowledge which he said his country would like to impart to Ghanaians.

President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Eco Group of Companies, George Oti Bonsu, expressed optimism of the ambassador’s assurance to support the institution.

He emphasised that when support from agencies and government institutions are provided, more youth will be equipped with the training skills and this, according to him, will address youth unemployment.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke