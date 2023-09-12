Chief Imam Prays For Morocco

Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, has expressed condolences to the people of Morocco following the devastating earthquake which struck the country’s tourist capital of Marrakech.

“On behalf of the Muslim Community in Ghana, His Eminence the National Chief Imam, Shaikh Dr. Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, is deeply saddened by the earthquake in the North African country of Islamic Pride and Interfaith Excellence,” the release read.

The Grand Imam is particularly disturbed by the loss of thousands of lives and destruction of property as a result of the disaster in the cosmopolitan city of Marrakech and has therefore extended to the Government and people of the Kingdom of Morocco a message of condolence.

The earthquake, he said, “constitutes a tragedy that calls for global solidarity with Morocco.”

He has appealed to the Ghana Government, world leaders, and international organisations to show the Kingdom as well as affected families love and care, as they struggle to bear the trying moments and to restore normalcy.

The reality of trapped persons in the debris, he said, should be treated as an issue of humanity and not for Morocco only.

The Chief Imam has suggested the sending of humanitarian assistance, search experts, rescue specialists, and donation of food items to the Kingdom so it can cope with the trying times.

He prayed for Divine Mercy on the dead and speedy healing of the injured, and directed all Imams in Ghana to dedicate portions of their sermons on Friday to prayers for Morocco.

He used the opportunity “to call on nations to reaffirm their commitments to the global combat against climate crisis”.

His call for climate reaffirmation by all comes on the heels of climate scientists painting a gloomy picture of the environment, a situation which threatens the future of humanity if the current trend of ecological destruction continues.

“Let us listen to the advice of these experts to save humanity,” concludes the cleric.