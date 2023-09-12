NSS Holds Remembrance Service

A soldier raising the flag during the function

A special Remembrance Day service has been held by the National Service Scheme (NSS) in honour of service personnel who passed away in their line of duty since the inception of the Scheme.

The event, which took place last Thursday, involved a flag-raising ceremony, wreath laying and a Remembrance Day service at the headquarters of the Scheme in Accra.

The Remembrance Day, which is an annual event, was part of activities marking the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the Scheme.

Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, a Deputy Minister of Education, praised the former and present leadership of the Scheme for its role towards the development of the nation’s economy.

He described the role played by the Scheme as very critical in the areas of agriculture, education, health, transportation and other essential sectors of the economy, and called for more support for the Scheme to move on.

“The relevance of the Scheme is un-comparing, and if there is any institution in the country that needs to be promoted, protected or enhanced, then it is the NSS, it should be strengthened to deliver its mandate,” he said.

The Deputy Minister said, “We are remembering the toil and sacrifices made by our forebearers who taught of the importance of establishing this Scheme. Setting aside this day to remember our heroes is worth marking. They sacrificed their lives to serve this nation in notable ways.”

The Executive Director of NSS, Mr. Osei Assibey Antwi, said the day was not only to remember their dedication and sacrifices but also to renew their commitment to the ideals for which they stood.

He urged all national service personnel to re-dedicate themselves to service, unity and progress to ensure that their sacrifices were not in vain.

The Director-General of State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA), Edward Boateng, recounted how the NSS has played a pivotal role towards bridging the gap between academia and young graduates by instilling in them a sense of national duty and work.

He noted that the secretariat had not only been a launching platform for young graduates but a source of invaluable support for the numerous private and public organisations across the country.