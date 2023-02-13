Chief Justice Suspends Court of Appeal Sittings In 4 Regions

Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah has suspended Court of Appeal sittings in some four regions in the country.

These regions are Ho, Tamale, Cape Coast and Koforidua, regional capitals of Volta, Northern, Central and Eastern regions respectively.

Per a communique sighted by DGN Online, all appeals from the Northern Sector of the country including the Upper East, Upper West, North East, Northern, Savannah, Bono East, Ahafo, Western North and Ashanti regions would be heard in Kumasi.

Also, all appeals in the Southern sector including the Western, Central, Eastern, Oti, Volta, and Greater Accra Region will be heard in Accra.

“In view of this, all pending appeals in the Court of Appeal listed above are accordingly transferred to Kumasi and Accra respectively.

“Please take the necessary actions to effect this directive”, according to the letter written by the Chief Justice.

By Vincent Kubi