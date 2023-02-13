Doctor Rejects Ablakwa’s Car…Demands Source Of Funding

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

A medical doctor at the Catholic Hospital in Battor in the Volta Region, Dr Kofi Effah has rejected a Honda SUV car from the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa over source of funding.

The hardworking medical doctor rejected the car albeit all manner of persuasion by the lawmaker that the car was bought from his share of the Commond Fund, MP’s personal Contribution and donations by some unknown persons close to the MP.

Another reason why Dr. Effah rejected the car has to do with lack of robust structures for rewarding health workers in the district which will end up having people describe the gift as favouritism.

Okudzeto Ablakwa was reported to have insisted on gifting the car to the doctor until the doctor said he wanted to discuss it with his family first.

This was said to have infuriated the lawmaker who believed to have been disgraced in the presence of the Medical Superintendent and Administrator of the Catholic Hospital in his office in Accra.

He therefore withdrew the car offer in less than 12 hours after the meeting on Thursday February 3, 2023.

Interestingly, the MP was said to have caused media reports that the doctor has accepted the car.

This has angered the doctor’s family, prompting them to issue a statement on Monday February 13, 2023 to deny ever receiving any car from Okudzeto Ablakwa.

The family described the news making rounds in the media that the lawmaker has gifted the medical doctor a car as wrong.

This come after report emerged that Mr. Ablakwa has donated a brand new Toyota Prado V6 to Dr. Effah for his long service at the Catholic Hospital.

However, a statement from the family signed by Kwadwo Osei Effah, on behalf of the family indicates that they have not received any car from the MP though they have been bombarded by series of messages congratulating Dr. Effah following the media reports.

Find copy of the family statement below

By Vincent Kubi