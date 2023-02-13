GWJN Trains Journalists On WASH Reporting

Ghana Wash Journalists Network(GWJN) members at the training in Kumasi

Ghana Wash Jojournalists Network(GWJN) in collaboration with Ghana Sanitation and Water Project (GSWP) under the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources and +1 Global Fund of the Roddenberry Foundation, has organized a training workshop for its regional members across the country on Water, Sanitation, Hygiene, and Open Defecation reporting.

The GWJN members were selected from Greater Accra, Ashanti, Volta, Eastern, Central, Northern, Savannah, Upper East, Bono, and Western regions.

The training was held in Kumasi on the theme: ‘Achieving Open Defection Free Ghana By 2030; The Role of The WASH Journalists ‘.

WASH Consultant, Ibrahim Musa, took participants through the National Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) priorities with highlights on open defecation issues and key statistics on WASH.

The National Coordinator GWJN, Justice Adoboe at the training said GWJN seeks to equip its members with skills in Water, Sanitation, and hygiene issues including climate change across the country.

“We have to always keep giving our people training so that we will be on top of the issues in the WASH sector.”

He indicated that members who took part in the training will also embark on fieldwork to ascertain open defecation issues in their respective regions and suggest possible solutions to authorities to fix the situation to ensure that the country achieves open defecation-free status by 2030.

Mr. Adoboe disclosed that the open defecation field assessment will take place in five regions across the country namely Greater Accra, Savannah, Northern, Ashanti, and Western regions.

“The situation in these regions mimics what is happening across the country and so we can use it as a benchmark and then call for action.”

FROM Eric Kombat