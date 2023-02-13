NEDCo Staff Strike, Want MD Sacked

William K. Asare Fuseini Adjei addressing journalists at NEDCo/VRA Office in Tamale

The Leadership of VRA/NEDCo staff in all the five Operational Areas in NEDCo is calling for the resignation of the Managing Director of NEDCo, Osmani Aludiba Ayuba.

The group at an emergency meeting said either Mr. Ayuba voluntarily resigns or be removed from office by the NEDCo Board of Directors.

The angry staff accused the Managing Director of failing to improve the company’s financial situation.

“Our finances from 2019 to date are worse, our cash flow is bad to the extent that we are unable to pay our third parties (contractors). In Bolgatanga our contractors went on strike because of work that they have done for NEDCo since January-December, 2022 and had not been paid.”

They also accused the Managing Director of incompetence which resulted in the company losing revenue.

“Everybody knows that prepaid meters aid in revenue mobilization but the whole of last year no single prepaid meter was deployed rather the meters we removed were the ones we were washing and cleaning to give back to our customers and so that is the state of NEDCo.”

The Staff have since submitted a petition to the NEDCo Board of Directors.

The Board engaged the appointing authority but failed to address their demand for Mr. Osmani Ayuba to be removed.

William K. Asare Fuseini Adjei, Chairman, NEDCo/VRA Divisional Union, told journalists that all staff is embarking on partial withdrawal of services except emergency and power vending effective Wednesday, February 8, 2023, for the failure of the board to remove the Managing Director.

According to him, the partial withdrawal of services except emergency and power vending indicating that staff will report to the office and carry out office assignments, Staff will not go out to attend to any fault/issue except emergency. Emergency include broken conductors, broken pole, transformer on fire, pole burning among others to demand the removal of their Managing Director.

Meanwhile, the management of NEDCo/VRA has confirmed that the aggrieved staff have sent a petition to NEDCo Board demanding the removal of the Managing Director.

Management however stated that the Board, in collaboration with the Minister of Energy, is addressing the matter noting that upon scrutiny of the allegations and the respective responses to them by Management, the Board will make an informed decision in the best interest of NEDCo.

Management however urged all stakeholders (internal and external) to desist from any actions or inactions that will jeopardize the processes that have been activated by the NEDCo Board for an amicable resolution of the impasse.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale