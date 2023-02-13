Black Sherif Wins At Soundcity MVP Awards

Black Sherif

Ghanaian music sensation, Black Sherif, won the prestigious Hip Hop Act of the Year award at the 2023 edition of Soundcity MVP Awards in Nigeria over the weekend.

The award cum festival was held last Friday at the Eko Convention Centre, Lagos, Nigeria where several showbiz personalities on the African continent gathered for the occasion.

Black Sherif, Gyakie, and King Promise among others were in Nigeria for the award.

The 21-year-old beat competition from South Africa’s Nasty C and AKA, Nigeria’s Blaqbones, Ladipoe, as well as Kenya’s Khaligraph Jones among others to emerge victor with his global smash hit, ‘Kwaku The Traveller’.

Black Sherif released his much-anticipated album, ‘The Villain I Never Was’ in October, last year, which went on to receive massive streams and good reviews across various digital streaming platforms.

His unique blend of highlife, afrobeat and trap has garnered him an emerging super fan army and his live performances are known for their energetic and engaging nature.