Tornado Trolls Afia Over Marriage

February 13, 2023

Nana Tornado

 

Controversial socialite, Nana Tornado, has been going hard on Afia Schwarzenegger over the allegations that she tied the knot with a married man.

Tonardo, alleged on February 10, 2023 that Afia had gotten married to a chief as a second wife.

But the actress’ fans have been denying the claim saying the speculation emanated from a photo shoot for her birthday.
However, reacting in an Instagram post, Tornado attacked those defending Afia.
“I don’t just get up to say things I know nothing about. This is because I have heard some foolish people who have traits like Asibolanga on social media claim that Asibolanga’s wedding is a photoshoot for her birthday party,” he said.
“If it’s a photoshoot for her birthday party, why will I come and say that she has snatched a king from his wife?” he added.
According to him, Afia was indeed married and her marriage was not a hoax, after a video went viral of Afia Schwarzenegger all glammed up in a bridal kente gown, flaunting her ring.

 

 

 

