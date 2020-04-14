Chief Of Staff Shares Covid-19 Relief Items

The Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare has started issuing out relief items donated into the Covid-19 Trust Fund.

The items which included sanitary items, bags of rice, boxes of mackerel, boxes of tin tomatoes were presented to the New Life Orphanage Home located at Nungua, Accra on behalf of the President.

The rest included cooking oil, veronica buckets, alcohol-based hand sanitizers, liquid soaps, detergents and many more.

She used the opportunity to sensitise the orphans to adhere to the safety measures in the fight against the dreaded corona virus (covid-19) while encouraging on the need to stay home to avoid contracting the virus.

Accompanying the Chief of Staff was the Minister of State in charge of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Elizabeth Afoley Quaye, who doubles as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Krowor and the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Krowor, Joshua Laryea.

Manager of the New Life Orphanage Children’s Home, Chief Nii Afotey Botchwey who was overwhelmed by the gesture expressed gratitude to the government and people of Ghana for their support in these trying times.

A second presentation was done at the Teshie Orphanage by the newly appointed Deputy Minister of Health, Dr Bernard Oko Boye who doubles as MP for the area, Ledzokuku on behalf of the Chief of Staff.

Management of the Orphanage thanked the government for the effort.

President Akufo-Addo set up a Board of Trustees chaired by former Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo to manage donations to the Trust Fund which has so far received an appreciable number of donations with many more still coming.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu