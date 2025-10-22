China Is The ‘New World’ – Kojo Bonsu

Kojo Bonsu

GHANA’S AMBASSADOR to China, Kojo Bonsu, has described his host country as the “New World”, urging developing countries to learn from China’s experiences to improve.

According to him, developing African countries, especially Ghana, that aspire to properly and effectively transform and make life better for their citizenry, should learn from China.

Highlighting his expectations and aim as Ghana’s Ambassador to China, he said, “China has everything. This is the new world. If you want to develop without China, your development is nil or zilch.

“So I think this country’s experience is what every country should want to build on, especially a developing country like Ghana and African countries.”

Mr. Bonsu stated that China has made giant strides in its development, and serves as a yardstick of many countries.

According to him, he would work assiduously and make sure that his presence in China as Ghana’s ambassador would go a long way to help his country to develop at a lightning speed.

“We need to learn a lot, and we are going to pick a lot from here (China),” Kojo Bonsu confidently disclosed in an interview, which has been posted on Facebook.

He said Ghana and China have enjoyed fruitful working relations for over 65 years, promising to use his stay in China to significantly improve the Ghana-China relations for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

“My aim and expectations as Ghana’s Ambassador to China is to work and ensure that during my tenure, Ghana-China relations, which has been in existence for 65 years, will greatly improve.

“I’m very happy about Ghana-China working relations, and I’m going to work and make it better,” Kojo Bonsu said, adding “personally, I love China and I’m elated to be here, working for my country.”

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah, Kumasi