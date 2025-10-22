King Mohammed VI Congratulates Morocco’s U-20 For World Cup Triumph

King Mohammed VI

King Mohammed VI, has sent a message of congratulations to the Moroccan national under-20 football team following their World Cup triumph in Chile.

The Sovereign in a message praised the players’ “immense joy, deep pride and heroic journey” which was crowned by “your well-deserved U-20 World Cup victory.”

He extended his warmest congratulations to the national team on this new global achievement, the first of its kind in the history of Moroccan football.

“We commend this sporting feat, the result of your high self-confidence, your unwavering belief in your potential and talent, the spirit of unity and harmony you have demonstrated, as well as your outstanding professional performance throughout this World Cup,” He adds.

King Mohammed VII further noted that the members of the national team have honorably represented their country and its youth, as well as the African continent as they should.

“As much as you have delighted and brought joy to football enthusiasts, you have also filled us, and the entire Moroccan people, with happiness,” he said, stressing that the national team have clearly shown that their beloved homeland has the potential and young talents capable, through the skills they have acquired, of taking on challenges and making history.

He also praised the efforts of all coaches, players, technical, medical, and administrative staff, and officials of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation for their various roles in the victory.

He also conveyed his high esteem for their patriotism and steadfast commitment to moving forward, to confirm and foster Moroccan football’s rightful place at the summit of world football.

While reiterating his warm congratulations to the national team and his heartfelt gratitude for this world title offered to the Moroccan Nation, King Mohammed the VII called on them to keep the course with the same sense of dedication.

The Sovereign implored the Almighty to protect them, guide their steps, and grant them full success in their promising sporting careers, with further glories and titles to come, while assuring them of His High solicitude and benevolence.

