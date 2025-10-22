Bumper Fish Harvest Brings Joy, Worry To Keta Fisherfolks

Some fishermen pulling their catch to the shore

Fisherfolks in several coastal communities within the Keta Municipality of the Volta Region are currently experiencing a bumper fish harvest, thanks to favourable weather conditions that have boosted fishing activities in the area.

The communities benefiting from this abundance include Tetekope, Abutiakope, Vodza, Kedzi, and others along the Keta coastline.

Fish species such as tilapia and anchovies have been caught in large quantities, bringing joy and relief to many in the fishing communities.

However, the excitement has been dampened by concerns over the lack of ready markets to sell the fish, leading to fears of post-harvest losses and declining incomes for local fisherfolks.

Simon Tettevi, a fisherman, attributed the bumper harvest to the ongoing rainy season, which has created favourable conditions for fishing. “We are really harvesting a lot, but despite the abundance of fish, we don’t have a ready market to sell.”

He indicated that the situation has forced many fisherfolks to sell their catches on credit, while others struggle to find buyers, resulting in lower incomes and potential losses that could affect the local economy.

Mr. Tettevi added that while the bumper harvest has led to increased supply and lower prices in local markets, which is a relief for consumers, it has created economic difficulties for those who depend on fishing for their livelihoods.

“Formerly, we used to send our catches to Agbozume, Aflao, Sogakope, Akatsi and other towns, but the challenge now is that other fisherfolks along the coast are also recording bumper harvests. The markets are flooded, and demand is low,” he disclosed.

He appealed for government intervention and support to address the situation.

A fishmonger, Mawulorm Woashie, also called on government and stakeholders to support the fishing industry through collective action to protect marine life and ensure the long-term sustainability of the sector.

She urged authorities to provide proper storage facilities and explore innovative preservation methods to prevent post-harvest losses.

Madam Woashie further raised concerns about the growing impact of climate change and illegal fishing practices on fish stocks, calling for strict enforcement measures to safeguard the marine ecosystem.

The Keta Municipal Assembly and other relevant bodies have assured fisherfolks of support, including improved infrastructure and modern equipment to enhance operations and address persistent challenges in the sector.

The fisherfolks are also appealing to individuals, hotels, restaurants, and other institutions to buy from local fishers to help sustain the industry, strengthen the local economy, and promote food security in the coastal communities.

FROM Daniel K. Orlando, Keta