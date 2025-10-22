Shatta’s Birthday Wish Got Me 60 Days In Ghana – VDM

VeryDarkMan

Nigerian social media influencer, activist, and critic, Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, has recounted moments where he used dancehall act Shatta Wale’s birthday wishes to help him extend his stay in Ghana.

He claims that after Shatta Wale wished him a happy birthday, he added the greeting to his CV. When he presented it to Ghanaian immigration officials, they were impressed, and he was granted a 60-day stay instead of the initial two weeks.

He made this revelation on ‘X’, replying to the ongoing misunderstanding between Shatta Wale and Nigerian social media influencer Big Jiggy. The issue between Shatta Wale and Big Jiggy appears to be a fallout after Big Jiggy’s appearance at ShattaFest 2025, Shatta Wale’s birthday concert.

Big Jiggy, a Nigerian TikToker, claims he was invited to perform at the event but was disrespected and humiliated. He alleges that Shatta Wale promised him proper treatment, but things didn’t go as planned, considering the days of promoting Shatta Wale’s music.

On social media, the outspoken commenter VDM waded into the conversation to share his thoughts on the matter.

According to him, many individuals in Ghana have promoted Shatta Wale’s music for years, but have never received a call or a text as compared to him.

“I know people in Ghana who have promoted Shatta for years, but they’ve never received a call or text from him to talk, or see him. Big Jiggy vibed to a couple of his songs, and boom, Shatta invited him. Bro, he got to Ghana and had NO PATIENCE,” part of the post read.

He further stated that, “Got angry that Shatta introduced him as a fan. Do you know what it means for the biggest Dancehall artiste in Africa to introduce you in front of 200k people? And you performed with him? But his pride got the best of him.”

The post continued, “Bro got back and blocked Shatta. What a joke! Do you know what it takes to prepare for such a concert? You can’t be focused. You must miss certain things. This lil bro needed to calm down, and after the concert, he had an audience with the King.

“You dey block the person wey the whole country and Africa plus Jamaica love? Persons wey fit change your life? That’s lame (sic).”

“Shatta wished me a happy birthday, and I added it to my CV. I showed it when I was at immigration in Ghana, and they gave me 60 days in the country instead of 2 weeks,” he added.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke