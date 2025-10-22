Mexico, Costa Rica, Jamaica Join US In Joint Bid To Host 2031 Women’s World Cup

Spain won the last Women’s World Cup

Mexico, Costa Rica, and Jamaica have joined forces with the United States in a joint bid to host the 2031 FIFA Women’s World Cup — a move that would make the tournament the first-ever to be staged across four countries.

The expanded 48-team competition would mark a new era for women’s football, with the North American and Caribbean nations pledging to deliver the “biggest and most impactful Women’s World Cup in history.”

FIFA President Gianni Infantino confirmed in April that the United States had submitted the sole bid to host the 2031 edition, with “potentially some other Concacaf members” expected to join — a scenario now officially realized.

US Soccer president Cindy Parlow Cone said the joint bid represents a historic opportunity to elevate the women’s game globally. “Together, we have an extraordinary opportunity to host the biggest and most impactful Women’s World Cup in history, one that will inspire a new generation of fans and help grow the women’s game across our entire region and around the world,” she said.

“We’re excited to drive lasting progress for women’s soccer by creating a legacy that reaches far beyond 2031 and sets a new global standard for the sport.”

Concacaf president and FIFA vice-president Victor Montagliani also threw his full support behind the collaboration, describing it as a reflection of the confederation’s unity and commitment to women’s football.

“Concacaf fully supports this four-nation bid, which embodies our One Concacaf philosophy,” he stated. “Hosting the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2031 will build on the momentum we’ve created, inspiring future generations of players and fans across North America, Central America and the Caribbean.”

The joint bid follows the successful co-hosting model of the 2026 Men’s World Cup by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

FIFA has already confirmed that Brazil will host the 2027 Women’s World Cup, while the United Kingdom is currently the sole “valid” bidder for the 2035 edition. The hosts for both the 2031 and 2035 tournaments are expected to be officially announced at next April’s FIFA Congress in Vancouver, Canada.