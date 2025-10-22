FIFA Talent Coach Hails GFA’s Elite Youth Regional Championship

Stuart McLaren

FIFA TALENT Coach Stuart McLaren has praised the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for introducing the Elite Youth Regional Championship, describing it as a crucial initiative for the development of women’s football in Ghana.

McLaren commended the high level of talent and enthusiasm displayed throughout the competition, noting that the tournament provides an ideal platform for identifying and nurturing young female footballers.

“I’m hugely impressed. The talent on show has been absolutely fantastic,” he said. “Equally important is seeing so many young girls playing with smiles on their faces, showing real competitive spirit, and supporting their teammates. The celebrations from all the teams showed just how much the girls enjoyed the experience.”

The FIFA Talent Coach emphasised the importance of such initiatives in discovering and developing players across all positions.

“I’ve seen very competent goalkeepers, composed defenders, intelligent midfielders, and creative forwards with good finishing,” McLaren noted. “There is strength in every area of the pitch, but we must keep striving to improve in all aspects.”

He also highlighted the value of passion, character, and teamwork in young players, stressing that these traits are as vital as technical ability.

“When identifying talent, we look for players with energy, passion, and resilience — those who can respond to challenges and support their teammates,” he explained.

McLaren urged stakeholders to continue providing opportunities for young girls to play and compete in top-level environments.

“We must keep creating platforms like this, where the best face the best. It challenges and improves the players,” he said. “The future of Ghana women’s football is incredibly bright, and everyone involved has a responsibility to nurture it.”

The Elite Youth Regional Championships, launched by the GFA last year, aim to scout and develop young female talents to strengthen the national teams and ensure a sustainable pipeline of skilled players for the future.

BY Wletsu Ransford