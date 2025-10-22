Black Queens Begin Training In Egypt Ahead Of WAFCON Qualifier

Black Queens players during Monday’s session

THE BLACK Queens held their first training session in Ismailia, Egypt, on Monday evening as they stepped up preparations for their crucial 2026 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifier against the Pharaohs of Egypt.

Eighteen players took part in the session, which was led by Head Coach Kim Lars Björkegren and his technical team.

The drills focused on light recovery routines, ball control, and tactical work designed to help the players adapt to the weather and pitch conditions in Ismailia.

Coach Björkegren expressed satisfaction with the players’ commitment and energy levels, describing their focus as “excellent” as the team fine-tunes its strategy for the upcoming encounter.

The remaining squad members are expected to arrive in camp to complete the team’s roster before the final training session ahead of the match on Thursday, October 23, 2025, at the Ismailia–Suez Canal Stadium.

BY Wletsu Ransford