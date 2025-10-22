The Long Road To Equality: Affirmative Action In Ghana

The writer

From the earliest days after independence, Ghana sought to increase women’s participation in governance. For example, in 1959, the Representation of the People Act reserved ten seats for women in the National Assembly.

Although that measure ended following political upheavals in 1966, it set a precedent. Over the years, Ghana signed regional and international agreements on women’s rights, issued administrative directives to promote women’s involvement in public boards and committees, and adopted gender policies to address inequality in education and public service.

Despite these initial efforts, many policies remained largely aspirational. In 1979, a quota guideline aimed for 40 percent representation of women on state boards, commissions, and committees; however, that goal was seldom achieved. During the late 1990s, the government under then President Rawlings introduced administrative directives targeting similar aims, but implementation faced significant challenges due to weak institutional structures, a lack of enforcement mechanisms, and cultural resistance.

As a result, women continue to be glaringly absent from the corridors of power where critical decisions about national life are made. Their voices are often muted in Parliament, their representation on public boards is minimal, and their ambitions are frequently undermined by unwritten rules that favor conformity to a male-dominated political culture.

Our dear country has repeatedly promised equality, yet these promises have often gone unfulfilled. Passage of the Affirmative Action (Gender Equity) Act, 2024 (Act 121), represents the boldest attempt yet, to disrupt systemic exclusion and write gender equality and incorporate gender equality into the framework of governance.

This legislation marks an important milestone in our nation’s development and aims to transform equality into a lived reality. Act 121 indicates that the current situation of underrepresentation, systemic discrimination, and deeply rooted gender norms can no longer be tolerated. With the government instituting minimum quotas for women in governance and public institutions, Ghana stands at a pivotal point: this Act has the potential to initiate real, measurable change, or it could become just another unfulfilled good intention.

The Affirmative Action Act 2024

In July 2024, Parliament passed the Affirmative Action (Gender Equity) Bill, showcasing a strong commitment to achieving gender equity in public and political life. The Act aims to promote gender equity across various aspects of society, including political, social, economic, educational, and cultural spheres.

Key provisions of the law include progressive quotas for women’s representation: a minimum of 30 percent in public decision-making bodies by 2026, increasing to 35 percent by 2028, and reaching 50 percent by 2030.

The Act also mandates institutional reforms within political parties, local governance, public recruitment processes, and the monitoring of gender balance.

Successful implementation will depend on establishing supportive structures. For example, the Act proposes the creation of Affirmative Action Units within ministries to conduct gender parity audits and outlines sanctions for non-compliance. While the passage of this law is a significant achievement, it does not guarantee change on its own.

One year after the law was enacted, various stakeholders, including civil society organisations, government agencies, and academic institutions, evaluated its implementation process. They identified several barriers, which are institutional, financial, and cultural, that could limit the law’s impact.

Concerns have been raised regarding the law’s effectiveness, with a significant issue being the weak enforcement of the law and vague political provisions.

Although it establishes quotas and targets, it lacks strong penalties or binding mechanisms to ensure compliance from political parties and the private sector.

For example, women who aspire to run for office often face financial obstacles, limited access to fundraising networks, little institutional support, and social norms that stigmatize or ridicule women in politics. Additionally, negative stereotypes and ongoing resistance within political parties create informal barriers to women’s participation.

Data indicate that women’s representation in Parliament remains low, as witnessed in the 2024 elections, despite the Act; women held only about 14-15 percent of the 275 parliamentary seats, a figure that falls far short of the quotas established by the law.

What is left to be done

Looking ahead, the promise of the Affirmative Action Act will require consistent political will, institutional capacity, adequate funding, legislative clarity, and social transformation.

The government must first ensure that implementation tools such as Legislative Instrument (LI), regulations and other administrative guidelines are drafted, adopted, and widely disseminated to clarify the obligations of ministries, political parties, and public institutions.

Additionally, enforcement gaps need to be addressed so that quotas are mandatory rather than optional. Political parties serve as the primary gatekeepers and must be required to field women in competitive constituencies, not just as token candidates. For instance, political parties can establish clear criteria for filling quota-allocated positions, ensure transparent selection processes, impose sanctions for non-compliance, and implement oversight by independent bodies. They must also challenge deeply ingrained cultural attitudes that view politics as a male domain through civic education, media campaigns, and leadership role models.

Financial barriers for female candidates need to be addressed through public funding or subsidies, mentoring programmes in grassroots politics, measures to alleviate campaign costs, and capacity-building initiatives. These efforts should aim to support capable women who may lack the resources or networks to run for elections, thereby leveling the playing field. Without such measures, quotas will merely be symbolic.

Additionally, public institutions, political parties, and traditional authorities must work to change social norms and cultural practices that undermine women’s participation through civic education and media campaigns aimed at shifting attitudes, reducing stigma, and challenging stereotypes. They should also support women in leadership positions to withstand hostility and scrutiny.

It’s important not to overlook regional and local levels in this process. Implementation must extend to every district and local government. If not, the targets of the Act will be achieved only in visible institutions in the regional capitals, while large segments of rural districts remain unaddressed. This could ultimately mask regional inequalities by relying on national averages.

Transparency will be essential. Therefore, effective monitoring and evaluation systems should collect data that is disaggregated by gender, region, and socioeconomic status. This data must be published regularly to show the proportion of women in Parliament, district assemblies, boards, and executive positions.

Additionally, ministries and political parties should be required to submit public reports on their progress towards meeting these targets. Civil society and the media should be empowered to monitor compliance and work in partnership with the government to ensure transparency and encourage accountability.

“Equality is not an abstract aspiration. It is a right to be realised in law, policy, and practice.”

Lessons from around the world show that affirmative action works when it is supported by enforcement and complemented by supportive measures. Rwanda combined constitutional quotas with targeted recruitment, training, and public appointments, and now women dominate its Parliament.

Argentina adopted a “zebra list” law requiring parties to alternate male and female candidates on their ballots, ensuring women are placed in winnable positions. India reserved one-third of local council seats for women through its 73rd Constitutional Amendment, which has transformed village-level governance and created a pipeline of women who later ran for higher office. These examples prove that when quotas are supported by training, financing, and institutional reforms, they lead to lasting change.

Conclusion

“Gender equality must become a lived reality.” — Michelle Bachelet.

These words from former UN Women Executive Director, Michelle Bachelet, capture the essence of Ghana’s current moment: Equality cannot just be a lofty principle written in laws or policy documents while women continue to be excluded from the decision-making rooms. Affirmative action is not about giving women special favors; it aims to break down the barriers that prevent half of the population from having an opportunity to shape their country’s future. Countries that have embraced gender parity have experienced numerous benefits, including more inclusive governance, stronger democracies, and better development outcomes.

Ghana has taken a bold step by passing the law, but it now faces the more challenging task of ensuring its enforcement.

This requires creating regulations, funding programmes, changing party rules, and shifting public attitudes, not just in speeches but in concrete actions. As the nation reflects on its past efforts and current frameworks, it becomes clear that while significant progress has been made, much work still lies ahead.

Strategic Communications Expert & PR Consultant

By Rufina Dimboey Pwawuvi