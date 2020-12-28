China Jails Journalist For Exposing Covid-19 Cover-up

China has jailed a female journalist for exposing the Wuhan Coronavirus ‘cover up.’

Zhang Zhan aged 37, was sentenced to four years imprisonment on Monday December 28, 2020.

That was after a brief hearing in Shanghai, China.

The journalist was found guilty of ‘trouble-making’ and ‘picking quarrels’.

A report filed by The Sun Online said Pudong New Area Peoples Court claimed Zhan who was detained since May 2020, had “spread false information, gave interviews to foreign media, disrupted public order and maliciously manipulated the pandemic.”

She was initially reported missing in May but was later found in Police custody.

Multiple reports suggested that she was picked up by Police from her hotel room in Wuhan on May 14 and was denied access to family. She later began a hunger strike in September to protest her prolonged detention.

It would be recalled that she live-streamed from outside the Wuhan Institute of Virology earlier this year, moving on to share to both Twitter and YouTube.

Reports suggest the virology centre was the source of the Coronavirus outbreak.

By Melvin Tarlue