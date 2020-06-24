Chinese Embassy Donates PPE To GCAA

Ambassador Shi Ting Wang making the presentation to Ing. Simon Allotey

The Chinese Embassy has donated some personal protective equipment (PPE) to the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) as part of the effort to combat the spread of Covid-19.

The donation was done by the outgoing Chinese Ambassador, Shi Ting Wang, and it was received by the GCAA Director General, Ing. Simon Allotey.

Items donated included 10,000 disposable medical face masks, 10 infrared thermometers, 400 bottles of hand sanitizers, and a thermal temperature scanner.

Expressing gratitude for the support, Ing. Allotey acknowledged China’s cooperation with Ghana in the field of airworthiness regarding the use of Chinese aircraft in the West African country.

He thanked China for substantially enhancing the development of critical aviation human resources in Ghana through the provision of scholarships for professionals in the sector.

Ambassador Wang, whose duty tour of Ghana is scheduled to end soon, recognized the crucial importance of Ghana-China relations, especially in areas such as trade, infrastructural development and the provision of scholarship to students. He added that he would always carry the country in his heart.

Ing. Allotey was accompanied by GCAA’s Deputy Director General (Technical) and Corporate Communications Manager — Messrs Charles Krakue and Eric Mireku Amaning, respectively.