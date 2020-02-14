Chinese Illegal Miners Arrested

The arrested Chinese nationals

Fourteen Chinese nationals suspected of engaging in illegal mining activities also called ‘galamsey’, in the Western Region, have been apprehended.

They were arrested in a massive operation conducted by the Western Regional Operation Base of Operation Vanguard personnel in a forest at Wassa Dunkwaw near Asankragwa in the region.

Their names were given us Li Yan Yin, 36, Chou Minchong, 42, Chen Yundun, 20, Huang Wenyu, 44, Wan Tunden, 55, Wu Xin Lni, 32 and Wan Dundon, 47.

The rest were Wan Li Fun, 33, Che Chi Yun, 50, Wan Chin Chou, 36, Huang Jia Wei, 36, Qin Xixi, 50 and Zhang Jin Fon, 45 years.

According to sources, the Chinese nationals were illegally working with about 15 excavators.

The Operation Vanguard, team numbering about 30, stormed the site upon a tip-off to effect the arrest of the Chinese galamseyers.

The successful operation led to the arrest of the 14 Chinese nationals.

The team also burnt about 13 changfan machines, retrieved four foreign pump action guns and 50 boxes of AAA ammunition cartridges.

Some military and paramilitary accoutrements were retrieved as well.

The suspects were subsequently sent to Accra and to the Inter Ministerial Committee on illegal mining for further action.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi