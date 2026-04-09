Choked Drains Trigger Flooding At Dr. Mensah Market

One of the flooded areas

A downpour on Easter Monday turned parts of the Dr. Mensah Market in the Kumasi Metropolis into a flood zone, displacing traders and bringing business activities to a standstill.

The rain, which lasted for less than two hours, quickly overwhelmed the area’s drainage system, leaving major sections of the market and surrounding roads submerged. Traders were forced to abandon their stalls as floodwaters cut off access to the busy commercial hub.

The situation was worsened by heavily choked drains filled with plastic waste, which were dislodged and scattered by the flowing water, exposing ongoing sanitation challenges in the metropolis.

Transportation was also severely affected, with many “pragya” tricycles unable to navigate the flooded roads, leaving commuters stranded for hours.

Residents who spoke to journalists expressed concern over the recurring nature of flooding in the area, blaming poor waste disposal practices and inadequate drainage maintenance.

One commuter described the situation as unacceptable, arguing that Kumasi should not continue to experience flooding after relatively short periods of rainfall, and questioned the effectiveness of sanitation enforcement measures.

He called on authorities to take urgent and sustained action to address the problem, warning that continued flooding undermines public confidence in sanitation efforts.

Residents are urging the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly to intensify sanitation enforcement, clear choked drains regularly, and introduce stricter measures to curb indiscriminate waste disposal.

The incident left traders and commuters stranded well into the evening, disrupting economic activity at the Dr. Mensah Market on a day meant for Easter observance.

FROM David Afum, Kumasi