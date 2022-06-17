Chosen Woman Ministry Donates To Accra Sempe School

The Chosen Woman Ministry has donated 50 sets of mono desk furniture to the Accra Sempe School in the Greater Accra Region.

The donation also included 12 tables and chairs for teachers, soft drinks as well a scholarship for three female pupils up to the university level.

It forms part of the group’s corporate social responsibility outreach and also in commemoration of the 60th Birthday Celebration of Rev. Mrs Dora Tackie-Yarboi, President of the Chosen Woman Ministry who doubles as the First Lady of Victory Bible Church International.

The Chosen Woman Ministry creates a forum where pastor’s wives and women in ministry, are inspired and equipped to fulfill their God given mandate and to also make an impact in their various ministries/churches.

The Ministry seeks to engage participants in an interactive discourse with the aim of augmenting their ministry and equipping them to show forth the wonderful deeds of Him who called us out of darkness into His marvelous light.

Presenting the items, Rev. Tackie-Yarboi, indicated that the donation is their way of extending God’s blessing in their lives on those who need help in the society.

She stressed the need for those who have the means to help others to do so as they have a duty to impact on the lives of others.

“You don’t have to wait until you are rich before you can be a blessing. You can do so with the little you have by being a blessing to your neighbour. I believe that today will not be the last day because I know we are going to come back.”

She added that “looking at a few things, I feel that as God blesses us, we also need to help others. We need to impact in the lives of the kids not just by donating but also by impacting in them the word of God. I hope that the school authority will give us the opportunity to come and speak the word of God into the kids.”

The Headmistress of the school, Augustina Gyamera, who received the items expressed profound gratitude and indicated that they will go a long way to augment the infrastructural challenges facing the school.

She assured the group that the school’s doors are always open to them to visit and impact the pupils with the word of God as a way of improving their moral upbringing.

Rev. Mrs Dora Tackie-Yarboi was presented with a citation, part of which read “You offered to wipe our tears and sacrificed to help us in the middle of our 2022 journey when we did not know where help will come from. Your good heart and kind gesture came in at the right time. Thank you, Woman of God for this selfless act”.

As part of the Chosen Woman Ministry’s service to the marginalized in society, it organizes a medical outreach once every two (2) years to help create awareness and provide medication for illnesses that are prevalent such as Malaria. Hepatitis B, Breast Cancer. Eye screening are also done and vaccinations provided where needed.

During the medical screening, food is also provided for not less than 2,000 adults and children in the community.

This year’s medical outreach is organized for the people within the Sempe and Lighthouse Community at the Mantse Agbona Park on 18th June, 2022. It is also to commemorate the 60th Birthday Celebration of Rev. Mrs Dora Tackie-Yarboi, President of the Chosen Woman Ministry who doubles as the First Lady of Victory Bible Church International.