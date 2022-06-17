Happy Man Beverages Hosts Kotoko

Ghana champions Asante Kotoko has paid a working visit to the offices of Happy Man Beverages, a subsidiary of Charger Limited, producers of Plus 1 beverages at Doboro, near Nsawam.

Led by its CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah, the playing body together with some officials presented the coveted league trophy to the founding president of Happy Man Beverages Dr Emmanuel Bortey Borketey.

The courtesy call was also in appreciation for the support the club received from the beverage manufacturing company.

And in his address to the team, Dr Bortey said ” It is indeed an honour to host this great Club. You have made us all proud, we are happy to be associated with this great Club.

“We urge you to extend your dominance on the local scene to Africa, we will continue to support you with our well nourished Plus I drink as you strive for excellence.”

Kotoko CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah expressed gross thanks to the management of Charger Group for contributing to the club immensely.

Last year, Charger Group came on board as the official beverage sponsor for Kotoko with one of their products- Plus 1 Drinks.

Besides the product package, the award winning beverage giants pledged Kotoko $1000 for winning a game.

Kotoko posted a 3-0 win over Elmina Sharks on Sunday in Kumasi to extend their league title honors to a record 26.