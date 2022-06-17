Opare Ansah Poised for NPP Secretary Victory

Fredrick Opare-Ansah presenting his forms

The former Member of Parliament (MP) for Suhum, Frederick Opare-Ansah has expressed confidence in winning the position of the General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), come July 16, 2022.

According to him, all indications point to his acceptance by the party members, with his message for change having found resonance with delegates.

Speaking to journalists after filing his nomination papers on Wednesday, the NPP General Secretary aspirant stated that the party has faith in him, and therefore the delegates would vote massively to elect him to be the chief scribe and administrator of the party.

Mr. Opare-Ansah said, “Just to assure you that in the areas that I took my campaign, it is abundantly evident that the teaming base of our party is ready for massive change at the top of our party.”

“So I am very confident that barring any mishap, hopefully at the Accra Sports Stadium, come 16th July 2022, I am going to become your next General Secretary,” he asserted.

He has also expressed hope and confidence to successfully sail through the vetting process in order to get the green light to complete the campaign for the final task ahead in July, 2022.

“I have duly filed my nomination and I have been told of the vetting venue and time for this particular category, which might come on Monday, and so what is left is to get vetted and hopefully, sail through vetting, and hit the ground to complete what campaign is left to do,” he stated.

By Ernest Kofi Adu