Chris Attoh Marries Third Wife?

Chris Attoh and alleged new wife

Weekend reports indicate that actor Chris Attoh has found love again and is now married for the third time in the United States of America.

According to Instablog9ja, the Ghanaian actor who is currently domiciled in the USA is married to a Nigerian investor, producer and an actor called Chinecherem Eze.

They got married in a secret court wedding in California, USA, on Wednesday, April 28, and a subsequent traditional wedding in Nsukka, Enugu State in Nigeria on Saturday, May 1.

Their wedding follows months after a secret proposal attended by friends.

But Chris is yet to respond by denying or confirming the marriage claims.

He first got engaged in August 2014 to Nigerian actress Damilola Adegbite – who he met on the set of the soap opera ‘Tinsel. A month later, in September 2014, the couple welcomed their son Brian.

They followed it up with a private marriage in Accra, Ghana, on February 14, 2015.

In September 2017, news broke that Adegbite’s marriage to husband Chris Attoh had crashed. Adegbite had sparked split rumours after she deleted Chris Attoh’s surname from her social media accounts.

She also unfollowed him on Instagram, deleted all photos of him from her social media account. Hours later, in an interview, Chris Attoh confirmed his marriage to Damilola Adegbite was over.

Chris Attoh’s second marriage was to the late Bettie Jenifer in 2018 following his divorce from Damilola Adegbite.

Bettie Jenifer, however, was shot dead in Greenbelt, Maryland, on May 10. She was 44 years old.

The Greenbelt Police Department said in a statement on May 11 that Jenifer had been chased through the parking lot of an office building at around 5pm before being shot in the head.