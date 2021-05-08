Christ Embassy Pastors Charged Over Covid Breaches

Three pastors of the Christ Embassy Church and the Manager of the Fantasy Dome, Trade Fair, La, Accra, have officially been charged for breaching the COVID-19 protocols.

The charges included failure to comply with restrictions imposed contrary to Regulation 4 of the Imposition of Restrictions (coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic) (No. 16) instrument, 2020 Executive Instrument (E.I.) 395 and Section 6 of the imposition of the restriction Act, 2020 (Act 1012).

After a marathon of questioning by investigators yesterday, over their ‘Pneumatica Night’ gathering held by Christ Embassy at that Fantasy Dome, the police officially charged the four persons whose names they have not yet released for prosecution.

Three persons including pastors, identified only as Edmond Dapaah, Pastor Claude, and Pastor Dr. Kumi, were arrested on Tuesday morning but it is unclear if they are the same persons who have been charged.

The ‘Pneumatica Night’ event last weekend was attended by a huge crowd and some health experts have said it could serve as a ‘super spreader’ of COVID-19, which many countries including Ghana, are sweating to contain.

According to police sources, when the three men were invited on Tuesday, they were released on bail and were asked to report on Thursday afternoon for further questioning.

The source said the police during their investigations, discovered that the over 10,000 members of the church participated in the event.

The source said the investigating team also discovered that the management of the Fantasy Dome did not officially inform the management of the Trade Fair Centre of the said programme as required.

“The Facility Manager who was the first to be arrested by the police, told the police during interrogations that it was two pastors of the church who approached him to release the hall for them to host the event,” the source said.

The source hinted that the manager said he also called his boss who resides outside the country for approval after which he released the place to the organisers to host the event.

There was outrage when a video went viral on social media capturing members of the youth wing of the church at East Legon, the Airport City Church in Accra, dancing and shouting at the programme in total disregard for social distancing and minimal wearing of face masks which are supposed to aid the fight against the spread of COVID-19.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey