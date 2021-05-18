Christian, Muslim Youth Appeal For Religious Harmony

The Christian, Muslim old school mates pose for the camera

A group of Christian youth has appealed for the continuation of the faith harmony that has existed in the country for many years.

The young men and women made the appeal when they converged on the residence of their Muslim school mate in Accra to celebrate the recent Eid-ul-Fitr celebration.

The beautiful get-together was a powerful message to the leadership of the two faiths that peace would continue to prevail among members of the faith.

The CEO of Marhaba Media Company, Alhaji Abdullahi Baba Sheriff, whose son hosted his schoolmates at his residence, described the joint Christian and Muslim reunion to celebrate an Islamic festivity is such a whiff of relief after the recent media exchanges over the Wesley Girls’ High School impasse.

The celebrants have been school mates from primary through senior high school and tertiary levels and belonging to both faiths.

They took turns to condemn anything that would threaten the good relationship that has existed between Christians and Muslims.