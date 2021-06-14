What's New

Christiane Amanpour diagnosed with Cancer

June 14, 2021

Renowned international broadcast journalist Christiane Amanpour says she has been diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

The CNN’s chief international anchor made the announcement to viewers on June 14, 2021.

She said “I’ve had successful major surgery to remove it, and I’m now undergoing several months of chemotherapy for the very best possible long-term prognosis, and I’m confident.”

Amanpour, aged 63, has been off the air for the past four weeks due to the diagnosis.

In her on-air announcement, she observed that ovarian cancer is all too common, affecting “millions of women around the world.”

She noted that she feels “fortunate to have health insurance through work and incredible doctors who are treating me in a country underpinned by, of course, the brilliant NHS.”

By Melvin Tarlue

