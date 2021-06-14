Christiane Amanpour diagnosed with Cancer

Renowned international broadcast journalist Christiane Amanpour says she has been diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

The CNN’s chief international anchor made the announcement to viewers on June 14, 2021.

She said “I’ve had successful major surgery to remove it, and I’m now undergoing several months of chemotherapy for the very best possible long-term prognosis, and I’m confident.”

Amanpour, aged 63, has been off the air for the past four weeks due to the diagnosis.

In her on-air announcement, she observed that ovarian cancer is all too common, affecting “millions of women around the world.”

She noted that she feels “fortunate to have health insurance through work and incredible doctors who are treating me in a country underpinned by, of course, the brilliant NHS.”

.@camanpour, you’re not only one of the best journalists in the business, you’re also one of the toughest. Wishing you a speedy and healthy recovery in the weeks ahead. No doubt you’ll end up on top. It’s been a privilege helping you and your extraordinary team. 🙏🏻💪❤️ https://t.co/2XQvxkEeyc — Bianna Golodryga (@biannagolodryga) June 14, 2021

By Melvin Tarlue