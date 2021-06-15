Huawei Partners Government To Train 10,000

The Government will co-operate with Huawei Technologies to offer various training programmes, especially in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) to more than 10,000 Ghanaians.

This will include government officials, Civil Servants, students and professionals by 2024, to boost the country’s ICT talent pool, whilst facilitating the digital transformation agenda of the Government.

A statement issued by Huawei in Accra said that came to light when a Huawei delegation, led by the Company’s President for the Southern Africa Region, Leo Chen, paid a working visit to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House as part of the Company’s commitment to Ghana’s digitalisation drive.

President Akufo-Addo commended Huawei’s contribution towards the nurturing of ICT talents in Ghana.

He, therefore, welcomed the new collaboration to train over 10,000 Ghanaians in the next three years, and urged the Education Ministry and the Ministry of Communications and Digitalization to work with Huawei and the relevant state agencies to achieve the goal.

President Akufo-Addo expressed satisfaction with Huawei’s activities in Ghana, and lauded their socio-economic contributions to Ghana through boosting connectivity, introducing new digital applications, and investing in digital literacy.

“I am very satisfied with Huawei in Ghana and also as a strategic ICT partner of the government. I wish Huawei all the best in their operations in Ghana, your success is our success as well,” the President added.

Mr Chen said Ghana had great potential to be the regional hub for digital services, with her improving infrastructure, robust economic performance, and business enabling environment.

He said investing in ICT was key to turning the country’s digital margins into social economic development towards an inclusive digital future.

Managing Director for Huawei Ghana, Tommy Zhou, reiterated the company’s commitment to Ghana, and said in 2018, Huawei made a promise to President Akufo-Addo to train 5,000 Ghanaians.

He said the company had exceeded that target, hence the new target of providing digital literacy to 10,000 Ghanaians by 2024.

“Huawei hopes to achieve this target through the Huawei ICT Training programme, which is targeted across the educational value chain, from basic education to the tertiary level.”

Mr Zhou said Huawei had contributed to Ghana’s economy by co-operating with more than 80 local suppliers, and sub-contractors to provide over 3,500 jobs in the country over the past five years.

“Huawei is committed and the company will continue to contribute meaningfully to the socio-economic development of the country,” he said.

GNA