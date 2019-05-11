Christians Admonished To Share God’s Love

C



Bible believers have been urged to share the love of God to the ‘dying world’ through the demonstration of selflessness in their relationship with one another.

Speaking at the an annual gathering of the Assemblies of God, (AG) Achimota District, Rev. Bernard Asare, District Pastor, said bearing the fruits of the Spirit is the hallmark of a true believer.

He explained that the other fruits of the Spirit which the Bible talks in Galatians 5:22-23 can only be manifested after the love of God has been demonstrated by Christians.

“So, out of love a lot of things spring out and Jesus Christ demonstrated this love by dying in our place so we need to understand that we have a duty and we owe it to the dying world our love by expressing that message of hope,” he added.

Rev. Asare further indicated that Christians need to do all that it takes, including “sacrificing our time and resources and even our lives for the sake of those who have not come to the light and bring them to Jesus Christ.”

He was hopeful that after the four-day event, members would be blessed with a new dimension of their responsibilities when it comes to the propagating of the Gospel, “so that we will take this to our local churches and make sure that we win souls for Christ.”

The guest speaker, Rev. Robert Andoh, Senior Minister of Assemblies of God, who preached on the message titled ‘I have no man’, stressed the need for Christians to desist from the notion that they do not need people in their journey in this world.

Citing the story of the man by the Pool of Bethesda in John 5, Rev. Andoh said the stirring of the water by the angels was not enough for the sick to get their healing till they were helped into the pool by people.

“I want to encourage all of us that we need somebody in our lives that besides God and the gift of salvation and the gift of the Holy Spirit the third greatest gift God gave to us as believers is the gift of good people and my prayer is that may God bring someone your way that will unlock the destiny that go has for you,” he underscored.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri