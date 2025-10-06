Church Leaders Urged To Prioritise Service Over Titles

Bishop Alfred Jackson addressing the participants at the conference

Bishop Alfred Jackson, Presiding Bishop of the Tabernacle Praise Association of Churches International, USA, has urged Christian leaders to shift their focus from titles and positions to genuine service and discipleship.

Delivering a message at a leadership conference hosted by the Kumasi branch of the church, Bishop Jackson said many church leaders risk being distracted by titles rather than the true calling of ministry.

“The Bible says if a man desires to be a bishop, he desires a good thing. But God also gave clear qualifications,” he explained. “It is never about the title but about doing the work of ministry. Jesus Himself did not come as ‘Apostle Jesus’ or ‘Archbishop Jesus’. He came simply to do the will of the Father.”

Bishop Jackson reminded participants that the role of apostles, prophets, evangelists, pastors, and teachers is to equip believers for service and build up the body of Christ. “Satan is never afraid of titles,” he warned and added, “He fears the power of God and the anointing upon a believer’s life.”

The two-day conference, themed “Experiencing Divine Overflow”, was held on October 2-3 at the Tabernacle Praise Church premises in Kumasi. Lead Pastor of the Kumasi branch, Rev. F. Lendor, explained that divine overflow is about receiving abundance from God and extending blessings to others.

“When Jesus said out of your belly shall flow rivers of living water, He meant that God’s blessings are not just for us, but to overflow into the lives of others—through spiritual gifts, finances, or talents,” Pastor Lendor said.

The event also featured teachings on leadership, evangelism, the power of the Holy Spirit, financial stewardship and cross-cultural missions, led by international facilitators including Dr. Melvin G. Miller, Elder Latonya Buchanan, Evangelist Linda Simpson and Bishop Dr. Jackson G. Wean.

Organisers said they expect participants to return to their congregations with renewed energy and a stronger commitment to winning souls and building the church.

FROM David Afum, Kumasi