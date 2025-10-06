Missing 7-Year-Old Boy Body Found

After a five-day search, the body of a seven-year-old boy, identified as Kwame, who went missing at Abrepo Bronikrom in the Ashanti Region, has been found at Akropong, several kilometres away from where he was last seen.

The tragic discovery last Monday stunned search teams, who said they had not anticipated the boy’s body would travel such a long distance.

Kwame went missing five days earlier while playing in the rain with two other children. According to eyewitnesses, one of the children’s slippers was washed away by floodwaters, and Kwame was swept into a gutter while attempting to retrieve it.

Wayomi, a member of the search team, expressed shock over the development. “They are really surprised because they didn’t know that the body will go that far,” he told reporters.

The remains of the deceased have since been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) for autopsy. The family and the search team are awaiting the release of the body for burial.

The incident has left the community in deep grief, though the recovery of the boy’s body brings some closure to his family and neighbours after days of uncertainty.

FROM David Afum, Kumasi