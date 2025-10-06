NHIS Targets 10,000 Registrations At Asogli Yam Festival

The registration going on during the event

The National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) in the Ho Municipal has rolled out a special registration and renewal exercise with the aim of signing up at least 10,000 members during this year’s Asogli Yam Festival (Te Za).

The initiative, according to the Scheme, forms part of efforts to bring health services closer to residents of Ho and its surrounding communities.

To achieve the target, registration centres have been mounted at strategic locations, including the forecourt of Togbe Afede XIV’s Palace, Royal Hospital Forecourt, Ahoe Community Centre, and the Ho Municipal NHIS Office. An additional centre has also been set up at the grand durbar grounds to cater for festival patrons.

The Ho Municipal NHIS Manager, Saviour Amakpa, stated that the outreach exercise is expected to not only boost membership but also give residents an opportunity to directly engage with the Scheme.

“This is a chance for people to register, renew, and at the same time learn more about how the Scheme operates,” he stated.

The NHIS Volta Regional Accountant and Liaison Officer to the Asogli State, Mr. Raymond Boamah, emphasised the strategic importance of the festival.

“The Asogli Te Za is one of the most significant traditional festivals in the Ho Municipality, making it an ideal platform to engage a wide audience. Our main goal is to increase membership, bring services to the doorsteps of our people, listen to their concerns, and educate them on our policies and innovations,” he disclosed.

Aside from registration and renewals, the NHIS team will also distribute membership handbooks to improve public awareness of the Scheme’s benefit packages and processes.

By the close of the Yam Festival, the Authority is confident of achieving its 10,000 target, reaffirming its mission to expand access to quality healthcare for all Ghanaians.

FROM Daniel K. Orlando, Ho