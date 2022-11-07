Church of Pentecost Declares 3-Day Fasting, Prayers Over Economic Challenges

Apostle Eric Nyamekye

The Executive Council of the Church of Pentecost (COP) has declared a three-day fasting and prayer sessions for all members across the country over the economic challenges.

The spiritual intervention is scheduled to begin Thursday, November 10 and end on Sunday, November 13, per a circular dated Saturday, November 5 issued to all assemblies of the church.

It will be observed under the theme: ‘So we fasted and petitioned our God about this, and He answered our prayer’ (Ezra 8:23).

“Members are requested to pray and intercede for the nation and the global community.

“We should also pray for wisdom for our leaders to find immediate solutions to these challenges,” according to the circular signed by Chairman of COP, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, sighted by DGN Online.

The Church however asked all assemblies to nevertheless go about their existing programmes for the week.

“These prayer and fasting sessions may be fused with any existing programme scheduled for the week.

“All Area Heads and ministers are to get involved and organise these meetings at any convenient level that will yield the maximum result,” the circular stated.

Church members were also encouraged not to despair in these trying times but “to keep trusting God with the belief that He will respond to our prayers and bring relief to the nation.

“May the Lord pour on the church the spirit of supplication, and the burden to stand in the gap and build a hedge for the nation.”

By Vincent Kubi