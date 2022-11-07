Majority Chief Whip Football League Kicks Off

The Majority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament for Nsawam/Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh will from this weekend kick off a football league that will be slated for February 2023 in his area.

This league will pitch all 29 electoral areas within the constituency against each other.

The initiative is aimed at identifying and assembling talents to create a formidable team that could defend the image and pride of the constituency on the national footballing front.

As a curtain-raiser to the league, there will be a launch this year, in November.

The launch will be graced with a 2-day mini-league (gala) which will see nine zonal teams competing for the ultimate prize which will take place at the Nsawam Methodist Astroturf, one of the four Astroturfs facilitated by him.

The league will start from November 12th to -13th, 2022 on Saturday, and Sunday.

The Nine zonal teams were grouped from the 29 electoral areas. There’ll be mouthwatering prizes for the taking by three teams that distinguish themselves in the mini-league.

According to him, FIFA referees have been engaged to handle the mini-league, so all should be rest assured of quality and fair refereeing.

More so, there will be maximum security for spectators and players alike as security services have also been engaged.

The beauty is that both the league and the mini-league are nonpolitical, hence, open to all and even to persons of varying political affiliations.

“The object of these leagues is to help develop talents, eradicate streets and crime rate, and create a healthy social network amongst the youth of the constituency, ” he noted.

Frank Annoh-Dompreh’s developmental blueprints in education, economy, social amamenities road infrastructure, etc. in the constituency are for all to notice.

His attention has now been turned to developing talents, especially, sports within the constituency, though not neglecting other socio-economic developments.

This’s indicative of the extent of primacy, Annoh-Dompreh places on the youth of his constituency and the nation by extension.

-BY Daniel Bampoe