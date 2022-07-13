‘Churches Do Not Help Talents’

Ofori Amponsah

Ghanaian highlife musician, Ofori Amponsah, has declared that churches in Ghana do not facilitate the growth of gospel artistes who help in propagating the gospel of Christ.

In an interview with TV XYZ on Sunday, Ofori Amponsah stated that singers cannot grow to their full capacity and be fruitful if they depend solely on the church, adding “They do not invest in people.”

The highlife musician explained that the church would rather pay a guest preacher or speaker than a singer who performs in the church. “Church is not a place where you get help when you really want it.”

The musician explained that these comments are borne out of his experience with the church when he chose to become a man of God at the expense of his highlife career.

Ofori Amponsah revealed that he did not get the support he needed from the church during the launch of his gospel album.

Meanwhile, Ofori Amponsah has urged churches to be more supportive of their artistes and facilitate their growth.