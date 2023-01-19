CIBA Launches Members Database

Shallovern Srodah, CIBA President

THE COUNCIL for Indigenous Businesses (CIBA) has launched a database for its members.

The database is aimed at, among others, providing security for members of the council as far as their pension were concerned.

President of CIBA, Shallovern Srodah, explained that the motive behind the setting up of the database was to provide a sort of relief and hope for members especially, after they retired from active service.

“All we want to achieve is for our members to have a relief. Our members can have hope that in the future when they retire, they have something to rely on,” he stated.

He noted that, the council would do well to engage all the fifteen associations under the council, together with all relevant partners and stakeholders to educate them extensively on the database and its features.

On his part, Engineer Solomon Andoh, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Waltergates Ghana Limited, a business and data consultancy firm responsible for the setting up of the CIBA database, said the database would not just provide a secure platform for the future of members, but would also enable government collect taxes more effectively.

According to him, the database would have all the members captured in one common database, which would give them each unique identification features; integrate their Ghana cards as well as other relevant details to help government to “identify through our infrastructure, all active business people, and collect taxes effectively.”

On other benefits, Mr. Andoh revealed that it would help members gain access to loans facilities as well as commodities on credit basis while also providing insurance cover for them, their businesses as well as families.

He assured that the database was secure as his outfit had put in place high-tech security features that would prevent cybercrime.

BY Nii Adjei Mensahfio