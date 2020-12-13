CID Invites Power FM Host Over Threats Against President

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has invited a show host of Power FM, Oheneba Banie, for allegedly threatening President Nana Akufo-Addo.

In the invitation letter dated December 11, 2020, and signed by I.K. Yeboah, Director-General of CID, the CID noted that during a Facebook live video, Banie issued threats to the President following the declaration of the results of the 2020 elections.

He is said to have accused the president of inviting some Supreme Court justices to the Jubilee House over a possible petition in the disputed presidential election.

According to the invite, he is to report to the CID headquarters on Monday, December 14, 2020, at about 10:00am.

Below is the statement

By Melvin Tarlue