CID Probes 53 Headmasters, Others Over Free SHS Feeding

A TOTAL of 53 headmasters/mistresses of some Senior High Schools (SHS) in the Ashanti Region are currently being investigated by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

The police has realized an alleged corruption activities and irregularities in the supply of food to the 53 schools, under the Free SHS, compelling the authorities to get the CID to probe the incident in the probe.

Apart from the heads, their respective Assistant Headmasters/Mistress, Domestic Bursars, Accountants and Storekeepers of the 53 schools are also under investigations.

A letter from the Ghana Education Service (GES), authored and signed by Anthony Boateng and dated April 28, 2021, confirmed that the CID has started investigations in the schools.

Headlined ‘Corruption in the Implementation of the free Senior High School Feeding Programme’, the GES letter has duly notified the Ashanti Region Education Service about the ongoing probe.

In the letter, the GES directed that the regional directorate should release the aforementioned people of the various schools to assist the CID in their investigations when it becomes necessary.

“Management has received a letter from the CID of the Ghana Police Service, which indicates that they are investigating some issues related to the supply of food items to some of the Senior High Schools in the region.

“You are hereby directed to request the respective District Director of Education to release the Headmasters/Mistress or the Assistants, Domestic Bursars, Accountants and Storekeepers of the schools to the CID for investigations if requested,” the letter said.

The letter, which was written to the Ashanti Regional Director of Education further stated that “it will be appreciated if your office could co-operate and collaborate fully with the CID in carrying out the investigations.”

The affected schools are Adu Gyamfi SHS, Afia Kobi Ampem Girls SHS, Amaniampong SHS, Anglican SHS, Kumasi, Asanteman SHS, Atwima Kwanwoma, Christ the King Catholic SHS, Obuasi and Collins SHCS.

The rest are Denyaseman Catholic SHS, Obuasi, Dompoase SHS, Ejisu SHTS, Ejura Anglican SHS, Fomena TI Ahmadiyya SHS, Jachie Pramso SHS, Jacobu SHTS, Juaben SHS, Juaso SHTS and KNUST SHS.

Kofi Adjei SHTS, Konongo Odumase SHS, Kumasi Academy, Kumasi Girls SHS, Kumasi Technical Institute, Kumasi Wesley Girls SHS, Mansoman SHS, Mpasatia SHTS, Obuasi SHTS and Ofoase Kokoben SHS are included.

Also under the CID investigations are Komfo Anokye SHS, Opoku Ware SHS, Oppong Memorial SHS, Osei Kyerewtwie SHS, Osei Tutu SHS, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II College, Owerriman SHS and Prempeh College l.

The rest are SDA SHS Agona, SDA SHS Bekwai, Serwaah Nyarko Girls SHS, Simms SHCS, St. Jerome SHS, Abofuor, St. Joseph Seminary and SHS Mampong, St. Joseph SHS, Ahwiren and TI Ahmadiyya SHS.

Also in the list are Toase SHS, Wesley SHS, Bekwai, Wesley SHS, Konongo, Yaa Asantewaa Girls SHS, Aduman High School, Mankranso SHS, Tepa SHS, Beposo SHS and St. Louis SHS.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi