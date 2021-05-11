9 killed in Russia school shooting incident

Some nine people have reportedly been killed in a school shooting in Central Russia.

Among the dead are eight students and a teacher, reports say.

Police have reportedly sealed the fourth floor of the school and were attempting to detain the second attacker.

Security forces detain one of the shooters after two people opened fire at School No. 175 in Kazan, the capital of Russia’s republic of Tatarstan, according to reports.

The shooting broke out Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at a high school in the central Russian city of Kazan, local news agencies reported.

According to Interfax, one of the attackers, a 17-year-old, had been detained but that a second assailant was still inside the school building.

JUST IN – Mass shooting in a school in Kazan, Russia. At least 13 dead, 12 hospitalized. One suspect detained. Another one holds several people hostage.pic.twitter.com/yiGlmOXlVn — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) May 11, 2021

By Melvin Tarlue