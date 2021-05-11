Dolait appreciates Chief Imam for role in providing peaceful business climate

Soticam Ghana Limited, distributors of Dolait Probiotic Yoghurt has made some donations to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, for his role in providing a peaceful business climate.

The company, during its visit to the Chief Imam, presented some of its products for onward sharing to the community.

The gesture was to support the muslim community through the holy month of Ramadan.

Dolait also presented a citation to the Chief Imam, excerpts of which read: “your patience, respect and understanding in our multicultural environment are a testimony of your exemplary leadership and relying factor in our co-existence.”

Speaking to the media, Deputy General Manager at Soticam Ghana Limited, Samuel Laryea said the kind gesture was part of his outfit’s corporate social responsibility.

“As a business that operates within the jurisdiction of Ghana, we thought it wise to come and contribute to the Chief Imam’s fasting by bringing him some of our products and also appreciate him in his leadership role he’s played in this country so basically we are just here to support him as part of our CSR”, he mentioned.

Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu commended Soticam Ghana Limited for the kind gesture and blessed the company with many years of existence and prosperity.