NPP Adopts Election Review Committee’s Report

John Boadu

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has adopted the 2020 Election Review Committee’s report.

A statement issued by the General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu, made this known.

The Osafo Maafo-led Election Review Committee, which was set up by the Party to review its performance in the 2020 General Elections and to make appropriate recommendations, submitted its report a few days ago.

According to the statement, “the Review Committee Report was adopted by the Party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) at its meeting on Monday, May 10, 2021.”

“At the said meeting, the National Executive Committee also considered a Draft Code of Conduct and Guidelines to regulate the conduct of party members, particularly prospective Presidential and Parliamentary Candidates for election 2024 and their followers, during the pre-elections period. The Draft Code of Conduct and Guidelines would soon be made public after same has been ratified by the party’s National Council,” it added.

“The National Executive Committee also lifted the indefinite suspension of Mr. Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, who, until his suspension in December 2015, was the General Secretary of the Party.”

“This decision was taken by the National Executive Committee after extensive deliberations following a letter written by Mr. Kwabena Agyepong to the Party, appealing to the National Executive Committee to recognize him as a former General Secretary after the expiration of his mandate as General Secretary on April 12, 2018.”

“In arriving at the decision to lift Mr. Kwabena Agyei Agyepong’s suspension, the National Executive Committee, which was the body that suspended him based on the recommendations of the National Disciplinary Committee, took into cognizance, his conduct during the period of his suspension.”

“In the light of this decision, the Party now recognizes Mr. Kwabena Agyei Agyepong as Former General Secretary, which recognition, entitles him to enjoy all privileges and courtesies conferred on previous occupants of the position of General Secretary. “

“The National Executive Committee also accepted the recommendations of the National Disciplinary Committee to lift the suspension of the Constituency Women’s Organizer for Atiwa East, Gifty Sackey, who was suspended by the Eastern Regional Executive Committee of the Party.”

By Melvin Tarlue