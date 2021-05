Kenya has banned all flights to and from Somalia.

The ban came with immediate effect.

Local media reports say the Kenyan government gave no reasons for the ban.

The ban strangely comes days after Qatar brokered a deal that brought about Mogadishu restoring diplomatic ties with Nairobi.

The Kenyan government’s decision comes after Somalia announced on Monday that khat flights from Kenya will be suspended.

By Melvin Tarlue