CID Probes PNC Over GHC1.7m ‘Chop Chop’

The embattled General Secretary of the People’s National Convention (PNC) Janet Nabla, has petitioned the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service to investigate two leading members of the party over alleged financial malfeasance and stealing.

According to her, the flagbearer in the 2020 elections, David Apasera and National Chairman, Moses Dani Baah should be made to answer questions over the stealing allegations.

“Following the removal from office of Messrs David Asibi Apasera and Moses Dani Baah as Leader and Chairman of PNC respectively by the National Executive Committee (NEC) on grounds of misconduct and financial malfeasance on 7th day of September 2021, I petition your august institution on behalf of the party to investigate the two on the following financial malfeasance and stealing,” according a petition filed at the CID on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 by Janet Nabla.

The petition further alleged that an amount of GHC1.7 million raised to fund the party’s activities for the 2020 General Elections was withdrawn and spent by Mr. Apasera and Mr. Dani Baah without the knowledge of the General Secretary of the party, saying that it is a clear violation of Article 49(b)(8) of the party constitution.

“An amount of GHC1.7 million was raised to fund the December 7, 2020 elections. The entire amount was withdrawn from the bank and cause to be spent by the leader and the chairman without the knowledge of the General Secretary who by Article 53 of the constitution is in charge of daily operations of the party and no proper account had been rendered.

“This act was in clear violation of Article 49(b)(8) where they are instructed to call for NEC meeting to deliberate on issues concerning elections, fundraising, management of funds for the national elections both for the presidential and parliamentary candidates including strategizing and executing the campaigns for both the Presidential candidate and the Parliamentary candidates of the party.

“An amount of GHC1,500,000 was raised to pay party offices’ rent across the country. This amount was deposited in the party’s account where Mr. Apasera and Mr. Dani Baah have withdrawn the amount without the knowledge of the Secretary and have not used the money for the intended purpose,” the petition stated.

Recently, David Apasera sued some 18 members of his party over his removal on September 7, 2021.

He explained that his removal which was reportedly carried out by a National Executive Committee that “did not form the mandatory quorum needed for convening such a meeting,” saying that “the procedure of convening the NEC meeting was blatantly ignored.”

The meeting comprised 9 Regional Chairmen and the First Vice-Chair of the PNC.

Copy of the petition below

By Vincent Kubi