CIMG Not For Marketers Alone – President

Michael Abbiew

President of the Chartered Institute of Marketing, Ghana (CIMG), Michael Abbiew, has emphasised that the professional body is not solely established for marketers or salespeople, and therefore welcomes individuals from diverse professional backgrounds to join.

Speaking at the 2nd Graduation Ceremony and the 44th Induction and Conferment Ceremony of CIMG, Mr. Abbiew noted that the institute’s scope extends beyond marketing and sales, embracing professionals from various disciplines.

“CIMG is not only for marketers or salespeople. Within our ranks, we proudly count lawyers, accountants, engineers, entrepreneurs and business owners who recognise that marketing is the heartbeat of every successful organisation. We are a family of professionals united by one vision. So, if you are not yet a member of CIMG, I warmly invite you to join us. Become part of this growing community,” he said.

He further stated that a critical component of CIMG’s strategic agenda is to enhance membership engagement, explaining, “By increasing membership and deepening engagement, we strengthen the collective voice of marketing professionals across the nation. Our members benefit from continuous professional development resources, networking opportunities, recognition programmes and welfare initiatives.”

Mr. Abbiew added that CIMG is mandated to set professional marketing standards and regulate the practice of marketing in Ghana through education, professional development, research and stakeholder engagement.

“Our mission is to develop globally competitive and locally impactful marketers, focusing on professional development, qualifications, membership and the elevation of marketing excellence across all sectors,” he stated.

Mr. Abbiew also announced CIMG’s forthcoming mentorship programme, specifically designed to enable young professionals to find their feet in this dynamic industry.

The programme, he said, will create pathways for emerging marketers to connect with experienced practitioners who can offer guidance and provide the encouragement needed to navigate early career challenges.

In a speech, the Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu, commended the graduates on the successful completion of their CIMG Professional Marketing Qualifications programme.

He noted that professional marketing education should not simply be about selling products or services, but about shaping the future of the nation.

“By investing in this, Ghana can unlock new opportunities, drive sustainable development and position itself as a competitive player on the global stage. I urge CIMG to continue engaging government in respect of public sector marketing, applying strategic marketing tools to improve public service delivery and deepen governance accountability across all government agencies and organisations,” he added.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke