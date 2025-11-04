Volta Region Key To 24-Hour Vision – NDPC

Officials at the event

The National Development Planning Commission (NDPC) has identified the Volta Region as a key pillar in the government’s ambitious 24-Hour Economy agenda, positioning it as a strategic hub for trade, logistics, manufacturing, and tourism to operate seamlessly around the clock.

Speaking at the maiden Volta Economic Forum, Dr. Elikplim Kwabla Apetorgbor, Commissioner of the NDPC, described the region as a “Corridor of Possibility” with immense potential to drive inclusive and sustainable economic growth through continuous productivity.

He noted that the Volta Corridor’s strategic geographic advantages, including access to the Eastern Corridor road network, Lake Volta transport system, and the Aflao border, make it a natural logistics and investment gateway linking Ghana to the wider ECOWAS market.

According to him, the region’s diverse resource base in agro-processing, aquaculture, salt mining, and tourism provides a solid foundation for a vibrant 24-hour economic model.

Dr. Apetorgbor outlined agro-processing and food systems; blue economy and coastal value-addition; tourism and cultural economy; light manufacturing and ICT/BPO; and logistics and border trade as the key investment pillars driving the vision.

He disclosed that these sectors collectively present investment opportunities ranging between GH¢12 million and GH¢95 million, supported by strong local backing and credible off-take prospects.

To facilitate smooth investor participation, he said a One-Stop Investor Desk has been established by the Volta Regional Coordinating Council (VRCC) in collaboration with the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) and other agencies.

He noted that the desk would streamline land validation, permitting, and utility access to ease the investment process.

According to Dr. Apetorgbor, Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) and blended-finance models will underpin key projects, with measures in place to ensure environmental sustainability, land security, and climate resilience. He emphasized that the initiative is deeply inclusive, promoting local content participation, gender-responsive procurement, youth employment, and equitable growth.

“The Volta Corridor is ready for business,” he declared, urging investors to co-create, commit, and champion viable projects within 90 days.

He highlighted the region’s readiness, strong institutional coordination, and the availability of bankable projects that guarantee both social impact and financial returns.

He added that the Volta Corridor is not merely a regional plan but the Launchpad for Ghana’s 24-Hour Economy take-off, an economy that never sleeps, one that continuously creates jobs, drives exports, and sustains national prosperity.

From Daniel K Orlando, Whuti