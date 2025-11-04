UMB Celebrates Maiden Customer Experience Fair

Dr. Philip Oti-Mensah interacting with vendors at the UMB CX Fair

Universal Merchant Bank (UMB) has successfully held its maiden Customer Experience (CX) Fair at its Head Office in Accra.

The fair, which formed part of activities marking the climax of UMB’s month-long customer service celebration, brought together customers, SMEs, partners and members of the public in a vibrant showcase of business innovation and community engagement.

The forecourt of the UMB Head Office was transformed into a bustling marketplace, where a diverse range of customers, including small and medium enterprises, exhibited and sold their products and services.

Visitors explored an exciting mix of fashion, beauty, food, crafts, technology solutions, lifestyle and agribusiness offerings.

Dr. Philip Oti-Mensah, Chief Executive Officer of UMB, performed the ribbon-cutting ceremony, signifying the Bank’s continued commitment to supporting entrepreneurship, customer success and economic participation.

Speaking at the event, Sharon Anim, Head of Service Quality and Customer Experience at UMB, highlighted the purpose and impact of the fair.

“The UMB CX Fair is a celebration of our customers. It reflects our belief that our relationship with customers goes beyond transactions. It is about partnership, trust and shared growth. By providing this platform, we are not only promoting visibility and market access for our SMEs but also strengthening the human connection that defines great customer experience,” she said.

The fair also provided exhibitors with opportunities for business networking, client engagement and advisory consultations with UMB’s financial and SME banking experts.

Many participants expressed appreciation to the Bank for creating an enabling platform that encourages sales, partnerships and brand visibility.

One of the exhibitors, Ms. Angela Osei, founder of a natural skincare brand, noted,

“This fair gave us visibility and connection. The turnout was amazing, and we had meaningful conversations that will lead to future business. UMB has shown that they are truly invested in the success of their customers.”

The successful maiden edition received positive feedback from stakeholders, business owners and attendees, reinforcing UMB’s reputation for customer-centred innovation and service excellence.

The UMB CX Fair is expected to become an annual highlight on the Bank’s customer engagement calendar.

A business desk report