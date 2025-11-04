My Admiration For Shatta Wale Dropped After Media Insults – Ken Addy

Ken Addy

Broadcaster, Ken Addy, has disclosed that his admiration for Dancehall star Shatta Wale declined when the musician began verbally attacking members of the media.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Showbiz A-Z, Addy explained that there was a point in Shatta Wale’s career when his harsh remarks about journalists made it difficult for him to continue supporting the artiste.

“I was so into Nii Armah until he started insulting the media. Then I resigned. He insulted the media at a point in his lifetime — and the words he used, I won’t repeat on this show,” Addy recounted.

The veteran broadcaster said he later discussed the issue with Michy, Shatta Wale’s former partner, and made it known that he had forgiven the musician.

“If you remember when his ex-wife, Michy, came here as a guest on our show, I told her this story. I told Michy to tell him that once he got enskinned in the North as a chief, I had forgiven him his sins and was welcoming back the prodigal son,” he said.

Addy explained that Shatta Wale’s enskinnment as Dancehall Naa in the Northern Region in 2019 marked a symbolic point of reconciliation for him.

Although he was disappointed by Shatta Wale’s past conduct, Addy maintained that his respect for the artiste remains, even if he disapproves of certain behaviours.

“I have always loved Shatta, but I do not, and will not, condone certain acts that I find demeaning to his position as an artiste,” he stated.

Also, appearing on the show, Sammy Flex, Public Relations Officer for the Shatta Movement, disagreed with Addy’s remarks, arguing that the artist was only reacting to how the media treated him.

“Whatever they were saying to him, he was giving them the same energy. So sometimes I wish we wouldn’t say ‘he insulted the media.’ Maybe Shatta was just reacting to their energy,” Sammy Flex noted.