Citi FM/Citi TV To Host ‘This Is Ghana Exhibition’

Samuel Attah-Mensah

Citi FM and Citi TV have launched Ghana’s biggest trade fair and exhibition to enable small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to showcase indigenous products and services.

The programme dubbed: ‘This is Ghana Exhibition’ will create space for the promotion of Ghanaian products and services to boost the ‘Made in Ghana’ agenda.

The two-day expo is expected to attract about 100 exhibitors and thousands of patrons. Its key objective is to redefine the narratives about indigenous product packaging.

The ‘This is Ghana Exhibition’ is scheduled for August 27-28, 2022 at the forecourt of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly from 10:00am to 5:00pm daily.

It will be a gathering of local SMEs, start-ups, home-grown businesses and indigenous corporate bodies.

This trade exposition will offer a unique opportunity to showcase local industry innovations, made-in-Ghana products and indigenous service offerings.

In its maiden edition held in 2019, the works of over 60 exhibitors across different indigenous enterprises were assembled.

Launching the exhibition on the Citi Breakfast Show, head of events at Citi FM/Citi TV, Frema Adunyame said some of the products that will be on display will include Ghanaian-made shoes, beads and jewellery, homecare products, educational materials, textiles, food and beverages, local spices, solar panel, agric produce among other products.

The Chief Executive Officer of Citi FM/Citi TV, Samuel Attah-Mensah, who also gave further details of the exhibition, said: “We are talking about products that we do as Ghanaians. Yes, we do have a lot of products in Ghana, but at times the outlet to create awareness is what they lack. So I think, this is the platform that they need for that. We are talking about fast moving consumer goods, services, real estate, food processing, education, research and innovation, agribusiness, joinery, woodwork and metals and other amazing jobs that people are doing.”

“The cost of promoting local businesses is also something that limits people, so we are saying that this is the one-stop-shop for all these things,” he added.

This is Ghana Exhibition is powered by Citi TV and Citi FM.